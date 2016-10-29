Local

October 29, 2016 4:54 AM

Deaths for Oct. 29

Hurlburt, Jean Elizabeth, 94, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at Brookdale East Assisted Living, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Huston, Deborah Sue, 55, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Juhl, Lilla May, 78, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kaye, Victoria Ladd, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lange, James Richard, 74, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lovejoy, Patty, 70, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Miller, Charlotte Viola, 90, Yelm, died Oct. 27, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Obituaries, XX

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Avanti High School scares up their 4th Annual Haunted School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos