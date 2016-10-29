Deaths for Oct. 29

Hurlburt, Jean Elizabeth, 94, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at Brookdale East Assisted Living, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Huston, Deborah Sue, 55, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Juhl, Lilla May, 78, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kaye, Victoria Ladd, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lange, James Richard, 74, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lovejoy, Patty, 70, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Charlotte Viola, 90, Yelm, died Oct. 27, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
