Pizza Klatch seeks votes for $25,000 State Farm grant

Pizza Klatch, a Thurston County non-profit organization providing support to LGBTQ+ youth, is campaigning to win a $25,000 State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Grant for the second year.
Supporters can vote 10 times per day at http://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/1983849 until 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Supporters also can share the Pizza Klatch link on social media.
Pizza Klatch was founded in 2007 after a number of suicides in the South Sound among LGBTQ+ youths, or people perceived as LGBTQ+. Pizza Klatch provides support groups during high school lunch periods and reaches more than 300 students per week, providing free pizza, two trained facilitators, and a safe space for discussion, support, and education.
