Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

Opponents to development of the long-vacant Capitol Center Building - known locally as "The Mistake by the Lake" - say it's time for the state and City of Olympia to buy the block of buildings and tear them down and finish the planned isthmus park.
A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.
Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.
Harkening back to the surfer sounds of the 1960’s local dentists Stephen Kern, Kyle Winter, Venn Peterson and Steve Russell sing the Beach Boys classic “California Girls” as they take a trip down "Route 66" during Monday rehearsals with the Olympia Jazz Senators big band for the 2016 Olympia Union Gospel Mission's Dental Benefit Show Oct 15th at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.
Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.
Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound President Bill Fishburn welcomes the audience to the Community Building Potluck Oct. 9, co-hosted by the HRSS organization and the Lacey Police Dept., at the Jacob Smith House in Lacey. The event featured interactive topic discussion moderated by facilitator Paul Horton with the intent to promote greater community interaction while furthering discussion on issues ranging from race relations to the police and public interactions.
August, Marvin Phillips was most saddened by the damage to his truck. The Chevrolet Silverado had been a gift from his dying father. Thanks to Thurston and Pierce county donors, the truck went back to its owner on Saturday, in even better condition than before the vandalism.