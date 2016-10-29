Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

Residents gathered at the city’s Clocktower Park to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
13th Annual Apple Affair presses on

Michael Manos, a partner in Building Earth Farm, answers a customer's question regarding growing seasons during the 13th Annual Apple Affair Sunday at Rignall Hall near Steamboat Island Road Sunday.

Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.

Olympia Union Gospel Mission musical takes a trip down Route 66

Harkening back to the surfer sounds of the 1960’s local dentists Stephen Kern, Kyle Winter, Venn Peterson and Steve Russell sing the Beach Boys classic “California Girls” as they take a trip down "Route 66" during Monday rehearsals with the Olympia Jazz Senators big band for the 2016 Olympia Union Gospel Mission's Dental Benefit Show Oct 15th at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

2016 Indigenous Peoples Day remembrance held in Heritage Park.mp4

Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.

Community Building Potluck event stirs public interactions

Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound President Bill Fishburn welcomes the audience to the Community Building Potluck Oct. 9, co-hosted by the HRSS organization and the Lacey Police Dept., at the Jacob Smith House in Lacey. The event featured interactive topic discussion moderated by facilitator Paul Horton with the intent to promote greater community interaction while furthering discussion on issues ranging from race relations to the police and public interactions.

Tenino vandalism victim get his truck back

August, Marvin Phillips was most saddened by the damage to his truck. The Chevrolet Silverado had been a gift from his dying father. Thanks to Thurston and Pierce county donors, the truck went back to its owner on Saturday, in even better condition than before the vandalism.

