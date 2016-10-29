Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.