What’s Happening for Oct. 30

Sunday
Replant a Reconnected Wetland, Learn About Beavers: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., WSU Extension/Native Plant Salvage Foundation will be joining forces with Thurston County Water Resources/Stream Team for a day of planting and learning on Capitol Land Trust property. At 10:30 a.m., carpools will be organized from Olympia’s west side, or meet at the site.
Monday
Capital Mall Trick-or-Treating: Children 13 years old and younger are invited to dress up for mallwide trick-or-treating, a costume contest, Halloween-themed photo ops and more. 3-6 p.m., 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia.
Downtown Olympia on Halloween: Businesses taking part in the “GO FISH” Halloween event also will give out treats and entries for multiple treasure chests full of prizes and gift certificates, 3-6 p.m. A “duckfish” (a small rubber ducky with fins) will be hidden in each participating location. Once a trick or treater finds it, they will be issued an entry form for the huge treasure chest drawings to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Archibald Sisters, 406 Capitol Way S. For a list of “Go Fish” Halloween locations, listen to Mixx 96.1 radio or see halloweenolympia.com.
Thursday
Memory Café: 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Olympia. An opportunity for people dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers to enjoy an afternoon social time with other people going through the same challenges. For more information call 360.407.3967 or visit online at SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Dancing for STARS: 4 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. This is a benefit for the STARS Adult Day Program at Senior Services for South Sound. The evening will feature a variety of dance performances. Tickets: $15 general admission, $10 seniors/children. Purchase tickets at the door, online at SouthSoundSeniors.org or at the Olympia or Virgil Clarkson Lacey senior centers.
Best Rummage Sale on Earth: Starting at 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. More information at SouthSoundSeniors.org or by calling 360-407-3967.
Nov. 6.
Workshop Series: Birds, Bees & Trees: “Beautiful Landscape Solutions for South County Yards” is a two-part series. Part One is 2-5 p.m. and is aimed at helping South County residents create a beautiful landscape that will survive the rocky soils and cooler temperatures typical of Littlerock, Grand Mound, Scatter Creek and other South Thurston County areas. For the second workshop, which is optional, local landscape experts will be on hand to review your draft plan, offer feedback on ways to improve it for success and help you move your dreams for your yard into reality. The second workshop is set for Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6-9 p.m. Both events are at Maytown Assembly of God, 2920 Tierney St. SW, Olympia. Information: Erica Guttman at 360-867-2164. Register online at www.streamteam.info/getinvolved/calendar/
