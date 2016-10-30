‘You are not forgotten,’ says friend about friend whose remains went unclaimed by family

Perhaps Kelly Hilts said it best during Sunday’s service in Tumwater to remember five people whose remains went unclaimed in Thurston County.
“Hey, Blair, you aren’t forgotten, look at all these people!” said Hilts to the audience, who shared a few warm thoughts about Blair Burwell, one of the five who were recognized.
Sunday’s gathering was the Interfaith All Souls Day Service, which was organized by the multifaith group, Interfaith Works, as well as Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock and hosted by Mills and Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater. The CIELO Project, a bilingual Latino center in Olympia, created a “dia de los muertos,” or day of the dead-themed altar.
Interfaith Works’ board member Erin Gray read aloud the names of the five people and those in the audience were asked to reply with, “We grant you peace and light.” After that, a candle was placed by their name on the colorful altar.
Remembered on Sunday:
▪ Virginia M. Belden, 76, died in Yelm on June 23, 2006. Her remains came to the coroner’s office earlier this year. Belden was born in Montana, but nothing else is known about her, according to program information.
▪ Paul Petersen, 55, died at Mother Joseph Care Center in Olympia on Sept. 24, 2007. Place of birth, mother, father and next of kin are unknown, according to the program.
▪ Robert G. Visser, 66, died at Providence St. Peter Hospital on Jan. 27, 2016. Visser was born in Tacoma.
▪ Robert P. Eades, 55, died at Providence St. Peter Hospital on Oct. 28, 2011. Born in Hanford and never married. Previously employed in the building trade, according to program information.
▪ Blair Burwell, 63, a former resident of Quixote Village, died on June 27, 2016. Distant relatives did not claim his remains, but Friends of Quixote Village claimed the remains.
Burwell’s friend, Hilts, who also lives at Camp Quixote — a housing community for the homeless — remembered Burwell as a man with a big heart, and that they often discussed work, relationships and family. “He became my friend,” Hilts said.
“Some might have said he was a ‘nothing,’ said Hilts about his friend, “but he wasn’t.”
Hilts often had to pause to keep his emotions in check during the recollection.
“C’mon, Blair, give me a hand,” Hilts said at one point, adding “he will never be forgotten in my heart.”
And then finally: “Hey, Blair, if my ex-wife is here, you must have done something right!”
Also remembered on Sunday were the 46 people through October who have taken their own lives. Candles were placed on the altar in their memory as well.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments