Grays Harbor County man dies after vehicle runs over him

A 25-year-old Ocean Shores man died early Sunday morning after he was run over by a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man who died was identified as Kolton L. Beglinger.
About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old Hoquiam woman was northbound in a Ford F 150 truck on state Route 109, about seven miles north of Hoquiam.
Beglinger, meanwhile, apparently was lying in the road at milepost seven. The woman was unable to stop and hit him, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
