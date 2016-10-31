In case you missed it...

Olympian readers were most interested in two things last week: Stories related to a body found at Capitol Forest and a cyclist struck on Martin Way.
1. Man found dead in Capitol Forest identified: The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man’s body found in the Capitol State Forest last week as Dakota Tyree Walker, 18.
2. Two suspects arrested in death of man found in Capitol Forest: Vincent “Vince” L. Garlock, 29, and Jonathan Ackerman, 31, are being held in the Thurston County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
3. Cyclist in Tuesday accident will be taken off life support; police sergeant says driver not at fault: A bicyclist who was critically injured Tuesday morning in Lacey was to be taken off life support Thursday, his grandmother told The Olympian.
