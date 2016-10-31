Interfaith All Souls Day Service remembers those nearly forgotten

With the soothing musical interludes interwoven throughout the service by pianist David Johnson Selena Kilmoyer from Interfaith Works officiates the third annual Interfaith All Souls Day Service Sunday afternoon at Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Tumwater.The service was in remembrance for five people whose remains had gone unclaimed in Thurston County this year and also remembered victims of suicide in 2016 the the reciting of their numbers from each month. Quixote Village resident Kelly Hilts also shared memories of his close friend and fellow village resident Blair Burwell, who was one of the five honored and who passed away in June.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

13th Annual Apple Affair presses on

Michael Manos, a partner in Building Earth Farm, answers a customer's question regarding growing seasons during the 13th Annual Apple Affair Sunday at Rignall Hall near Steamboat Island Road Sunday.

Local

Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.

Local

Olympia Union Gospel Mission musical takes a trip down Route 66

Harkening back to the surfer sounds of the 1960’s local dentists Stephen Kern, Kyle Winter, Venn Peterson and Steve Russell sing the Beach Boys classic “California Girls” as they take a trip down "Route 66" during Monday rehearsals with the Olympia Jazz Senators big band for the 2016 Olympia Union Gospel Mission's Dental Benefit Show Oct 15th at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Local

2016 Indigenous Peoples Day remembrance held in Heritage Park.mp4

Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.

