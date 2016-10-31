Interfaith All Souls Day Service remembers those nearly forgotten

With the soothing musical interludes interwoven throughout the service by pianist David Johnson Selena Kilmoyer from Interfaith Works officiates the third annual Interfaith All Souls Day Service Sunday afternoon at Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Tumwater.The service was in remembrance for five people whose remains had gone unclaimed in Thurston County this year and also remembered victims of suicide in 2016 the the reciting of their numbers from each month. Quixote Village resident Kelly Hilts also shared memories of his close friend and fellow village resident Blair Burwell, who was one of the five honored and who passed away in June.