Mason County mill building a ‘total loss’ after major fire Monday morning

A fire early Monday destroyed the main mill building at a wood products company east of Shelton called Camco, according to Central Mason Fire & EMS.
At 8:15 a.m. Monday, wave after wave of fire crews were dispatched to 6400 E. Agate Road. They needed that many fire tenders because there was no water on-scene, Chief Tim McKern said. In all, about 50-60 Mason County firefighters responded to the blaze.
No one was injured — employees or firefighters — but the building was a “total loss,” McKern said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but McKern thinks it may have been triggered by equipment that overheated. A broken hydraulic fuel line also stoked the fire, he said.
Fire Districts 3, 4, 6, 11, 16, North Mason Regional Fire Authority, Mason County PUD No. 3 and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze.
