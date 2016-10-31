Port of Olympia offices vandalized over the weekend

The Port of Olympia administrative offices at 606 Columbia St. NW were vandalized over the weekend, the port announced late Monday.
Executive Director Ed Galligan said three large windows were broken and a brick wall was spray painted with a message that began with the word “No.” The rest of the message was not clear, he said.
“While the Port has the deepest regard for citizens’ right to protest and free speech, it is most regrettable that some choose to demonstrate and express their views by the destruction of public and personal property,” Galligan said.
He said the property was thought to have been vandalized between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday. The port has notified police, he added.
Galligan said the building’s owners are reviewing security camera images to determine who caused the damage.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
