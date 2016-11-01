"I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

Stephanie Blose, 28, of Lacey, Wash., talks about why she likes "I voted" stickers, which still remain popular among voters, even with an all-mail election for Washington state.
Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com

Local

Avanti High School scares up their 4th Annual Haunted School

Avanti High School senior Jack Cook gets junior classmate Alexis Pratt fright-fit as students prepare Wednesday afternoon for the evening's opening night of the Olympia school's Halloween Haunted School. The annual extravaganza is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and adding a Saturday show this year from noon to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7, with the proceeds going towards the school's annual student trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Avanti High School is located in the Knox Administrative Center 1113 Legion Way SE in Olympia.

Local

13th Annual Apple Affair presses on

Michael Manos, a partner in Building Earth Farm, answers a customer's question regarding growing seasons during the 13th Annual Apple Affair Sunday at Rignall Hall near Steamboat Island Road Sunday.

Local

Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.

Local

Olympia Union Gospel Mission musical takes a trip down Route 66

Harkening back to the surfer sounds of the 1960’s local dentists Stephen Kern, Kyle Winter, Venn Peterson and Steve Russell sing the Beach Boys classic “California Girls” as they take a trip down "Route 66" during Monday rehearsals with the Olympia Jazz Senators big band for the 2016 Olympia Union Gospel Mission's Dental Benefit Show Oct 15th at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Editor's Choice Videos