Fire damages Olympia duplex Monday evening

Olympia firefighters responded to a possible electrical problem or fire around 8:23 p.m. Monday, in the 100 block of 23rd Avenue SE.
The residents from one side of the duplex called 911 and were outside when fire crews arrived at 8:30 p.m. Additional fire crews were called when fire was discovered in the wall between the units on the basement and first floor levels. The fire did not spread to the second floor common wall or into the units but walls and ceilings had to be opened to find the fire and assure that it had not spread.
The residents from the other side of the duplex were trick-or-treating in the neighborhood and returned home when they saw the fire trucks.
There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
The residents were assisted in recovering their belongings from the building, and both families have already found places to stay with relatives.
It does not appear that smoke alarms were present. The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined, but crews remained at the scene overnight and will continue to investigate. The structure was estimated to be worth about $250,000. Fire damage was limited to about $125,000.
