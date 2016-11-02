Steilacoom Town Council to tiny-house dwellers: You can’t live there

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident Pause

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:54 Downtown Olympia parking

1:38 Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments