Winter warming center in Olympia announces new hours

The winter warming center, which opened Wednesday (Nov. 2) at The United Churches, has new hours.
▪ United Churches: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
▪ First Christian Church: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.
Both churches are in Olympia. United Churches is at 110 11th Ave. SE and First Christian Church is at 701 Franklin St. SE.
The multifaith group behind the center, Interfaith Works, has received city and county funding to operate it. The ultimate goal is to find one location that will be open seven days a week, Executive Director Danny Kadden has said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments