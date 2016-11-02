Drive I-5 at night near Lacey? You’ll want to know about this repair work

Drivers who use northbound Interstate 5 in Lacey near Marvin Road can anticipate minor backups and slowdowns during overnight hours this weekend while state Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair a concrete panel.
According to the state DOT:
▪ 9:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 4) to 5 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 5) drivers will encounter single- and double-left lane closures on northbound I-5.
▪ 9 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 5) to 8 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 6) drivers will encounter single- and double-left lane closures on northbound I-5.
Traffic delays are expected to be minor. While the new concrete is curing, motorists may not see active construction occurring at the site, but lanes will be closed.
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled if conditions warrant.
