What’s Happening for Nov. 4

Saturday
Dancing for STARS: 4 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. This is a benefit for the STARS Adult Day Program at Senior Services for South Sound. The evening will feature dance performances. $15 general admission, $10 seniors/children. Purchase tickets at the door, online at SouthSoundSeniors.org, or at the Olympia or Virgil Clarkson Lacey senior centers.
Best Rummage Sale on Earth: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. More information at SouthSoundSeniors.org or by calling 360-407-3967.
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Drop in and join other writers (middle-school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Black Alliance of Thurston County: The second annual founding celebration, 1-4 p.m., at Risen Faith Fellowship, 2129 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Includes recognition and dinner. Children welcome. Information: BlackAllianceThurstonCounty@gmail.com.
Sunday
Workshop Series: Birds, Bees and Trees: “Beautiful Landscape Solutions for South County Yards” is a two-part series. Part one is 2-5 p.m. and is aimed at helping South County residents create a beautiful landscape that will survive the rocky soils and cooler temperatures typical of Littlerock, Grand Mound, Scatter Creek and other south Thurston County areas. For the second workshop, which is optional, local landscape experts will review your draft plan, offer feedback on ways to improve it for success and help you move your dreams for your yard into reality. The second workshop is Dec. 15 from 6-9 p.m. Both events are at Maytown Assembly of God, 2920 Tierney St. SW, Olympia. Information: Erica Guttman at 360-867-2164. Register at streamteam.info/getinvolved/calendar.
Nov. 7
“Women Vietnam Veterans, Our Untold Stories”: The Olympia Timberland Library will host Army Sgt. Maj. Donna Lowery, one of the first women to serve in Vietnam, and her book of stories from all services. 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Nov. 8
Concerns of our Local Tribes: George Walter, environmental manager for the Nisqually Tribe, will speak at 1:30 in the Quinault Auditorium of the Panorama Retirement Community, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. The auditorium is on the lower level. Sponsored by the Panorama Democratic Study Group. Information: call Ruth Shearer at 438-5682.
Nov. 10
The Age of Active Wisdom: A discussion about “active aging,” 3 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Dementia Talks: Handling the Holidays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. RSVP 360-407-3967, ext. 106. 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Fermentation basics for fall: OlyKraut hosts a talk about the art and science of fermentation, 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Best suited for adults and teens. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Nov. 12
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Drop in and join other writers (middle-school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
