What’s Happening for Nov. 3

1:58 Sounders GM Garth Lagerway talks about hiring Brian Schmetzer as new coach Pause

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:45 Looking for spawning chum salmon at Kennedy Creek near Olympia

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home