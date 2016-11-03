Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

Avanti High School senior Jack Cook gets junior classmate Alexis Pratt fright-fit as students prepare Wednesday afternoon for the evening's opening night of the Olympia school's Halloween Haunted School. The annual extravaganza is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and adding a Saturday show this year from noon to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7, with the proceeds going towards the school's annual student trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Avanti High School is located in the Knox Administrative Center 1113 Legion Way SE in Olympia.