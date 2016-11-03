September death at Lacey’s Hicks Lake ruled a suicide

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office determined last week that the Sept. 27 death of a woman at Lacey’s Hicks Lake was suicide.
The body of the 24-year-old woman was found that morning by a boarter preparing to launch his boat. She was recovered from the public boat launch, located at 2800 Hicks Lake Road SE.
Coroner Gary Warnock said an analysis of the scene helped determine the cause of death.
And anyone who is dealing with a crisis, or just needs someone to talk to, can call the Crisis Clinic at 360-586-2800. The clinic is open 24/7, and all information is kept confidential.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments