See it: Rare ocean sunfish spotted by South Puget Sound fisherman

Biologists and anglers are abuzz over the sighting of a mola mola, also known as the ocean sunfish, in the South Puget Sound.
Described as the world’s heaviest bony fish, the mola mola is native to tropical and temperate waters — and is uncommon in Puget Sound.
This week, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife shared a 48-second video from local fisherman Jim Byrne, who had been fishing for cutthroat trout in the Squaxin Passage in Mason County when he spotted the sunfish.
The department reports that ocean sunfish can weigh between 545 pounds and 2,205 pounds while measuring 6 feet or more in length. They are described as “major jellyfish eaters most often associated with the southern warm water mass on the open ocean.”
Puget Sound has seen a significant increase in jellyfish over the past 40 years, according to a 2015 study by the Marine Ecology Progress Series. The study suggests the higher jellyfish concentration is linked to human activity such as development, pollution and fishing.
Check out the video of the sunfish here:
