Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt wants family truck back after it was stolen

Lacey Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt drives a Toyota Prius and her husband, David, drives a truck, but both of them are driving the hybrid vehicle these days after the truck was stolen Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Pratt explained her situation toward the end of Thursday’s City Council meeting after Mayor Andy Ryder inquired about her predicament.
“My heart goes out to you,” Ryder said.
The missing vehicle is a silver, 2001 Dodge Dakota with an extended cab. Pratt said her husband was “horribly upset” after he discovered it was no longer parked in the driveway of their Lacey home.
After David Pratt retired from a long career with the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, he spent a year looking for a new vehicle.
“This truck was special,” Cynthia said.
He returned from bowling Tuesday night and parked the truck in the driveway. Luckily, he had decided to bring his bowling balls into the house because he sometimes leaves them in the truck, she said.
They later went to sleep and didn’t recall any suspicious sounds, Pratt said. Wednesday mornings their son drops off his two dogs for them to watch. As he entered the house that morning, he asked about the truck: Where was it?
She said they immediately reported the missing vehicle to Lacey police, but so far have no leads on where it might be.
Pratt shared a few auto theft prevention tips on Thursday: install motion lights, park your vehicle in the garage (if you can), and if your vehicle is stolen, check whether the vehicle is now for sale online.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments