Lacey councilman: Do shared pot revenues cover the cost of enforcement? Yes and no.

Lacey City Council Thursday discussed revenue sources for the city’s proposed 2017 budget, including the amount it expects to receive from the state in the form of shared pot revenue.
The counties and cities that are home to pot businesses throughout the state receive a percentage of those sales to cover pot enforcement costs. Lacey expects $27,500 next year, Finance Director Troy Woo said.
That led Councilman Jason Hearn to ask whether that revenue matched the actual cost of enforcement.
Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint said the city has had no problem with its legal pot retailers, but police are still dealing with the black market side of the business.
“If you can buy it for half the price, some will continue to do that,” he said, adding that the city has recently had some violent crime tied to that market. “A fair amount of overtime and other resources have been spent on the (black market) the last couple of years.”
He also said police are dealing with the increased complexity of impaired driving, or what he called “drugged” driving.
“The amount of time to get blood draws and search warrants has increased,” Pierpoint said.
Here’s the bad news: Shared pot revenue is capped statewide at $15 million, Finance Director Woo said, and there’s a chance the city won’t get the full $27,500 anyway.
The next legislative session is expected to be a long and difficult battle over revenue for statewide needs, including education. Woo said that could mean shared pot revenue gets put to another use.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments