Lacey councilman: Do shared pot revenues cover the cost of enforcement? Yes and no.

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls Pause

0:26 Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:42 Fed's pot decision buzzkill for backers

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement