Evergreen's Purce Hall to host Nov. 9th buidling dedication

Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
During a Nov. 3rd facilities' tour of the new Purce Hall at the The Evergreen State College Interim Provost Ken Tabbutt tries out the upgraded technology in the large lecture room which he'll have an opportunity to utilize in the near future.Having opened on campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Still retaining some of the architectural vestiges from it's original design Purce Hall on The Evergreen State College campus will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
The rotunda area is becoming a popular spot in the new Purce Hall on The Evergreen State College campus.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Standing in one of its lecture rooms during a Nov. 3rd facilities' tour of the new Purce Hall at the The Evergreen State College Interim Provost Ken Tabbutt explains some of the operational upgrades he feels staff and students alike will appreciate.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
An Oct. 2015 file photo Work crews continue the demolition of the former circular lecture hall on The Evergreen State College campus Oct 12th to make way for the new Purce Hall.
Steve Bloom
Staff photographer
Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled and updated former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Having opened on The Evergreen State College campus just a few weeks ago the remodeled former lecture hall is now named after recently retired college President Les Purce, and will host a formal dedication ceremony Nov. 9th
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Retired Evergreen State College president Les Purce looks back at his colorful years at the college in an April 28, 2015 interview.
Steve Bloom
Staff photographer