You can master Pacific Northwest gardening with training

Rain and short days aren’t great for gardening, but they are good for learning more about plants and how to raise them.
The next Washington State University Extension Master Gardener volunteer training course starts in January and consists of 21 weeks of indoor and outdoor classroom training, as well as online and hands-on activities, according to a news release.
The 2017 training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on alternating Fridays from Jan. 20 through June 9.
Instructors provide an overview of subjects and environmentally sound practices, including vegetables, ornamentals, soils, pruning, water-wise gardening, weeds, composting, plant disease diagnosis and insects.
On completion of classroom work, graduates are asked to volunteer 60 hours on community-based garden service projects before earning the WSU Master Gardener title.
Tuition is $300, which covers all course training supplies and field trips. Payment plans are available and a limited number of full or partial scholarships are available to those in need.
To be considered for a training spot, complete an application and attend a 1-1/2-hour pre-orientation session. Sessions are at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, Nov. 14, Dec. 8, and Dec. 13, and 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 15 at the Thurston County WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.
No pre-registration is needed. However, you can contact the program manager at carltoc@co.thurston.wa.us or 360-867-2162 for further details or visit http://thurston.wsu.edu/gardening.
