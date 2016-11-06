Amtrak to offer extra helpings of train service in Northwest for Thanksgiving

Amtrak Cascades will again provide holiday travelers with more options for getting to destinations in the Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving season.
The state Department of Transportation will offer two additional Amtrak Cascades train trips between Seattle and Portland, in addition to the regular schedule. The two additional trains will depart from Seattle on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 27, at 12:30 p.m., arriving in Portland at 4:45 p.m. They will leave Portland at 5:45 p.m. both days and arrive in Seattle at 10 p.m.
Regular one-way adult fares between Seattle and Portland start at $26. All Amtrak Cascades trains require reservations.
The Oregon Department of Transportation also will add more buses between Portland and Eugene to supplement train travel, and Oregon’s trains will run on their weekend schedule the five days from Nov. 23 to 27. Details are available on the Amtrak Cascades website, www.amtrakcascades.com.
Customers are encouraged to book tickets early for best availability. Travelers may purchase tickets at AmtrakCascades.com, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.
Visit the Rider’s Guide for details on baggage, pets reservations and bicycle reservations.
Comments