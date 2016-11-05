Black Alliance Celebrates First Year

Dr. Karen A. Johnson welcomes Andre Thompson (left) and Bryson Chaplin to the alter during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. At left is the men's mother, Crystal Chaplin.
Children join in prayer during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Kathy Baros Friedt (center left) of Olympia greets Erin Jones of Lacey during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Thelma Jackson of Olympia raises her first after joining in song during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Karen Fraser says hello to Dowud H. Al-Malik, both of Olympia, during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Dorothy Adamson (from left), Erin Jones, Nat Jackson, Thelma Jackson and Dr. Karen A. Johnson join in prayer during the founding celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Black Alliance of Thurston County at the Risen Faith Fellowship church in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
