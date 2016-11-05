Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

With soothing musical interludes interwoven throughout the service by pianist David Johnson, Selena Kilmoyer from Interfaith Works officiates the third annual Interfaith All Souls Day Service, Sunday afternoon at Mills
Avanti High School senior Jack Cook gets junior classmate Alexis Pratt fright-fit as students prepare Wednesday afternoon for the evening's opening night of the Olympia school's Halloween Haunted School. The annual extravaganza is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and adding a Saturday show this year from noon to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7, with the proceeds going towards the school's annual student trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Avanti High School is located in the Knox Administrative Center 1113 Legion Way SE in Olympia.
More than 100 members of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they used their High Mobility Artillery Systems to battle the Islamic State in Iraq.
Lacey Police investigators process the scene on Martin Way northbound near College Street and Interstate 5, which was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious car versus bicycle crash. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m., according to the Thurston County Dispatch center.