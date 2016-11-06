They not only turned back the clock, they got up to go running

About 500 runners of all ages gathered at Rainier Vista Park in Lacey on Sunday to participate in a fun run called “Turn back the clock.”
The run was launched by the city of Lacey, but was later taken over by Club Oly Road Runners, a running club with about 200 members, president Matt Ferrel said Sunday.
But the city wasn’t far from the minds of those in attendance because each race was dedicated to Lori Flemm, the city’s former parks director for seven years. Flemm died of brain cancer in September.
The race, now in its ninth year, gives a portion of its proceeds to high school cross country teams in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, Ferrel said. Last year, that amount was $4,000, he said.
After Saturday’s dreadfully wet weather, the skies cleared Sunday morning for a dry and sunny run. There were three races: A half-marathon (13.1 miles) at 8 a.m., a 10K run (6.2 miles) at 8:30 a.m. and a 5K run (3.1 miles) at 9 a.m.
Despite the middle start time, the 10K runners were the first to cross the finish line.
Leading the way was Corey Nunlist, 34, of Olympia, who finished in 36 minutes, 27 seconds.
He took up running in high school, pursued it again in his late 20s and recently recommitted himself to the sport. He teaches fifth grade in the Tumwater School District and asked his students to commit to a daily activity for 30 days. Nunlist decided to run daily for 30 days, he said.
“That got me back into it,” Nunlist said.
The first woman to finish the 10K was Ulrike Krotscheck, 41, of Olympia. Her time was 43:57.
Krotscheck, who teaches at The Evergreen State College, took up running in 2004 while working toward a doctorate in classics and archeology at Stanford University. She realized she needed to do something other than spend all day in the library, so she began to run. She now runs six times a week, she said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Other top finishers Sunday
Half-marathon
▪ Men: Korey Konga, 29, of Lacey: 1:15:31.
▪ Women: Angela Treleven, 36, of Tacoma: 1:36:12.
5K
▪ Men: Hunter Aman, 15, of Lacey: 18:45.
▪ Women: Jodie Bolt, 53, of Lakewood: 21:49.
Source: Budu Racing
