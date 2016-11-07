In case you missed it...

For a change of pace, a sports story cracked last week’s Top 5.
1. Suspect sought in Olympia pipe store robbery: The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old. He wore a dark beanie hat with an Army patch on it, sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
2. Olympia man and ‘henchman’ accused of raping, assaulting ‘slave’: Olympia police responded to an assault report Oct. 26 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. The 67-year-old victim said she had been in a sexual relationship with Burden for seven years and that he had “complete control” over her body, cellphone and finances.
3. Grays Harbor County man dies after vehicle runs over him: A 25-year-old Ocean Shores man died early Sunday morning after he was run over by a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man who died was identified as Kolton L. Beglinger.
4. Former Tumwater football players turn out to honor retiring coach Sid Otton: “A night like this calls for a lot of celebration,” said Colby Shaffer, who flew in Friday from Lakeville, Minnesota, to participate in the event. “… There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
5. Tumwater police seek suspects in robbery in Fred Meyer parking lot: The crime appears random and not associated with anyone else in the parking lot, Mason said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
