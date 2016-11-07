What’s Happening for Nov. 7

Monday
“Women Vietnam Veterans, Our Untold Stories”: The Olympia Timberland Library will host Army Sgt. Maj. Donna Lowery, one of the first women to serve in Vietnam, and her book of stories from all services. 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Tuesday
Concerns of our tribes: George Walter, environmental manager for the Nisqually Tribe, will speak at 1:30 in the Quinault Auditorium of the Panorama Retirement Community, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. The auditorium is on the lower level. Sponsored by the Panorama Democratic Study Group. Information: Call Ruth Shearer at 438-5682.
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: A discussion about “active aging,” 3 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Dementia Talks: Handling the Holidays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. RSVP 360-407-3967, Ext. 106. 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Fermentation basics for fall: OlyKraut hosts a talk about the art and science of fermentation, 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Suited for adults and teens. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Friday
Veteran’s Day: World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veteran Eugene Frank Jones will be honored at 3 p.m. at Tumwater Falls Park. The ceremony is hosted by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation. Jones will be presented with a flag that has been flown over the state and the nation’s capitals.
Veterans Day at Capitol Rotunda: Seating starts at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Pope John Paul II High School singers, guest speakers and a band will provide entertainment for the 45-minute program. There will be seating for elders and people with disabilities. Presented by the Thurston County Veterans Council.
Saturday
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Join other writers (middle school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Santa’s arrival: At 10 a.m., Santa arrives at Forever 21 Court, Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Photos available through Dec. 24.
