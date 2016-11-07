Olympia not only city to deal with public restroom issue

Two city-operated portable toilets in Olympia are part of a $106,500 project that was launched in March. The city council is considering more permanent solutions.
Meanwhile, the restroom project in downtown Moscow, Idaho has begun. The nearly $200,000 project is expected to be finished by early May, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
According to KlEWtv.com, the downtown Moscow restroom will take the space of four parking spaces and a lamp post.
Olympia’s restrooms are in the Artesian Commons park by City Hall and near the Intercity Transit bus station at Olympia Avenue and Franklin Street.
Olympia has no data on the number of people who use the portable toilets, but will will continue its public restroom project in 2017, according to Olympian archives.
The city estimates that a more durable restroom similar to the stainless steel Portland Loo could cost between $255,000 and $353,000 to install in downtown Olympia.
A restroom at the Artesian Commons could cost more than a facility located elsewhere downtown because of the availability of a sewer connection.
Parks director Paul Simmons estimates that a permanent restroom in downtown Olympia would cost about $37,000 a year to clean, maintain and insure. The budget accounts for expenses such as toilet paper, extra cleanings and vandalism. In comparison, each temporary porta-potty costs the city about $27,000 a year to maintain, clean and insure.
