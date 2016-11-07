First she crashed through a fence, then her rescuer rear-ended the car

A 5-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after being involved in two car wrecks in the same vehicle early Monday morning.
Deputies were dispatched about midnight to a two-car collision in the 1900 block of the South Bank Road, south of Elma, according to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Dave Pimentel.
According to police, a 26-year-old Oakville woman crashed her VW Jetta, sedan, driving off the road and through a fence onto private property then coming back through the fence and ending up back on the road. She called a relative who came to help but didn’t see the vehicle on the road and rear-ended the Jetta at low speed with his pickup truck.
The woman’s 5-year-old son, who was in the VW, suffered a “very minor” cut to his lip and was treated at the scene, Pimentel said. Pimentel, who was waiting for the report, said he did not know if the child was in a safety seat.
The woman was arrested at the scene for investigation of driving under the influence.
