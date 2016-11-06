Your last-last-last-minute guide to Election Day in Thurston County

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement Pause

2:03 Black Alliance celebrates one year of Thurston County activism

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends