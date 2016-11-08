What’s Happening for Nov. 8

Tuesday
Concerns of our tribes: George Walter, environmental manager for the Nisqually Tribe, will speak at 1:30 in the Quinault Auditorium of the Panorama Retirement Community, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. The auditorium is on the lower level. Sponsored by the Panorama Democratic Study Group. Information: Ruth Shearer at 438-5682.
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: A discussion about “active aging,” 3 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Dementia Talks: Handling the Holidays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. RSVP 360-407-3967, Ext. 106. 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Fermentation basics for fall: OlyKraut hosts a talk about the art and science of fermentation, 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Suited for adults and teens. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Veterans Day ceremony: The public is invited to gather at noon at the WWII Memorial on the state Capitol Campus near the corner of Capitol Way and 11th Avenue. The group will then walk to the Winged Victory Monument, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and finally to the Korean War Memorial, hearing a speaker at each stop. Poppies and flags will be available to place at the memorials.
Friday
Veteran’s Day: World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veteran Eugene Frank Jones will be honored at 3 p.m. at Tumwater Falls Park. The ceremony is hosted by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation. Jones will be presented with a flag that has been flown over the state and the nation’s capitals.
Veterans Day at Capitol Rotunda: Seating starts at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Pope John Paul II High School singers, guest speakers and a band will provide entertainment for the 45-minute program. There will be seating for elders and people with disabilities. Presented by the Thurston County Veterans Council.
Saturday
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Join other writers (middle school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Santa’s arrival: At 10 a.m., Santa arrives at Forever 21 Court, Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Photos available through Dec. 24.
Nov. 14
Puget Sounders men’s chorus: Men’s voices wanted for caroling in the community. Chorus meets at 6:45 p.m. Mondays at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St., SE in Olympia. Information: Bob Hart, 360-754-9397 or barbershopbob@comcast.net.
Nov. 17
Music of the West African Kora: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on and demonstrate the Kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For more information, call the library at 360-352-0595 or visit TRL.org.
