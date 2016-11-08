Motorcyclist dies in Ruddell Road crash in Lacey Monday night

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement Pause

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years

2:03 Black Alliance celebrates one year of Thurston County activism

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues