What’s Happening for Nov. 9

Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: A discussion about “active aging,” 3 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181 or southsoundseniors.org.
Dementia Talks: Handling the Holidays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. RSVP at 360-407-3967, Ext. 106. SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Fermentation basics for fall: OlyKraut hosts a talk about the art and science of fermentation, 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. Suited for adults and teens. 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Veterans Day ceremony: The public is invited to gather at noon at the WWII Memorial on the Capitol Campus near the corner of Capitol Way and 11th Avenue. The group will then walk to the Winged Victory Monument, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and Korean War Memorial, with speakers at each stop. Poppies and flags will be available to place at the memorials.
Veterans Appreciation Volunteer Day: Many veterans are helping restore the South Sound Prairies. Their efforts support both rare wildlife and national defense, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Center for Natural Lands Management will host a volunteer event on veterans with prairie restoration activities and a barbecue. Meet at Hawks Prairie Park and Ride, 2548 Hogum Bay Road NE at 9 a.m. to caravan or carpool to Tenalquot Prairie.
Friday
Veterans Day: World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veteran Eugene Frank Jones will be honored at 3 p.m. at Tumwater Falls Park. Hosted by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation, Jones will be presented with a flag flown over the state’s and the nation’s capitols.
Veterans Day at Capitol Rotunda: Seating starts at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Pope John Paul II High School singers, guest speakers and a band will provide entertainment for the 45-minute program. There will be seating for elders and people with disabilities. Presented by the Thurston County Veterans Council.
Walk in Support of Transgender Veterans: 3:30-6 p.m. starting at Percival Landing near the Kissing Statue on the corner of Water Street and Fourth Avenue. Participants are encouraged to carry signs in support of transgender veterans.
Free Day at Washington State Parks: No Discover Pass required today.
Saturday
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Join other writers (middle school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, at Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Santa’s arrival: At 10 a.m., Santa arrives at Forever 21 Court, Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Photos available through Dec. 24.
Monday
Puget Sounders men’s chorus: Men wanted for caroling in the community. Chorus meets at 6:45 p.m. Mondays at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE in Olympia. Information: Bob Hart, 360-754-9397 or barbershopbob@comcast.net.
Nov. 17
Music of the West African kora: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on and demonstrate the kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
