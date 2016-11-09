Let’s talk about the freeway overpass in Chehalis that keeps getting hit by trucks

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement Pause

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:31 River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:13 $12.75 million Purce Hall opens at The Evergreen State College