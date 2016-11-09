Local

November 9, 2016 8:45 AM

Let’s talk about the freeway overpass in Chehalis that keeps getting hit by trucks

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The public is invited to attend an open house about a plan to replace the Chamber Way bridge above Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to the state Department of Transportation.

That’s the freeway overpass that was repeatedly hit by tractor-trailer trucks over the summer, leading some to ask, “Again?”

The open house will discuss the timeline for building a four-lane structure at least 16 feet, six inches above the freeway. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2017.

If you go, the meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn Express, 730 Northwest Liberty Place, Chehalis.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos