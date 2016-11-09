Downtown Olympia protest streaks buildings with spray paint, broken windows

About 50 protesters marched through downtown last night, spray painting buildings and breaking windows, according to Olympia police.
The protest was thought to be in response to Tuesday night’s election results.
About 11:30 p.m., the protesters gathered on the westside of downtown, then marched east down Fourth Avenue, Lt. Paul Lower said. Along the way they spray painted expletives about the election and broke windows.
The apartment building at Columbia Street and Fourth Avenue was tagged with spray paint and widows were broken at U.S. Bank at Capitol Way and Fourth Avenue, Lower said.
The group also damaged a couple of small windows at Olympia City Hall.
Lower said Olympia police didn’t immediately respond to the protest because their resources were tied up investigating a felony assault on the Woodland Trail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments