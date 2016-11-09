Wet last month, warm this month, maybe snow coming up

After a record wet October, Olympia broke a heat record for Nov. 8, officially reaching 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The reading broke a 20-year record of 62 degrees set in 1996. The warmest November day ever was 74 degrees on Nov. 4, 1949, according to Johnny Burg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Seattle.
Don’t expect the record warmth to last long, although it’s likely the wet weather will. The expected arrival of a mild La Nina weather pattern means the Pacific Northwest is likely to have a wetter- and colder-than-normal winter.
“Right now we’re at neutral,” Burg said, adding that there’s a 70 percent chance of a weak La Nina and a 55 percent chance that continues into the winter.
The forecast could mean a better chance of snow in the lowlands this year than recently, and a better chance of significant snow in the mountains, Burg said.
Olympia averages about 4 inches of snow a year, Burg said.
But overall, snowfall has decreased over the years as temperatures have gradually warmed. According to state climatologist Nick Bond, average daily lows that were at or near freezing in 1950 have been in the upper 30s and low 40s since the 1990s.
“We can’t make any predictions about how much and how bad with these patterns,” Burg said. “But we could have the chance of seeing some lowland snow.”
Comments