Nisqually veterans to be honored at new memorial

The Nisqually Tribe will honor its veterans by dedicating a new memorial at 10 a.m. Thursday in front of the Nisqually administration building.
The monument to Nisqually and community veterans was the culmination of several years of work by the tribal cemetery committee and the elders program. Four stones commemorate each branch of the armed services. The fifth stone in the center commemorates the native warriors who fought to preserve their way of life.
“Nisqually has many veterans that have bravely served their country, beginning with Chief Leschi,” said Sheila McCloud, tribal council secretary. “Many of our family members are included on this monument. It records their place in history for generations to come. It is with great pride that we honor and recognize our veterans.”
An extensive outreach effort was made to compile a full list of veterans, including enrolled tribal members, community members and employees. Work remains to gather the stories of the veterans and their families to create a written record and obtain photographs to mount on a wall in one of the public buildings.
“The significance of the memorial is greater than individual recognition and involves promoting a healthy community identity and greater knowledge of history and the role of military service in respect to the tribal history of Nisqually people,” said Allen Frazier, a support staff member for the cemetery committee.
A car parade with honking and flags will begin at 9 a.m. at the Youth Center and drive throughout the reservation and end at the Administration Building at 10 when the ceremony will begin.
