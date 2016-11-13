Health department disciplines three Thurston County health workers

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against three Thurston County health care providers.
In July, the health secretary denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Michael Paul Dominguez. While working as a direct support professional, Dominguez financially exploited a vulnerable adult client.
Also in July, the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Jehawn J. Lambert with unprofessional conduct. Lambert allegedly prepared prescriptions and compounded prescription mouthwash without supervision from a licensed pharmacist.
In September, the Unlicensed Practice Program ordered Yujie Zhao Creekmore to stop practicing massage without a license and to pay a $1,000 fine.
Information about health care providers is on the agency website at doh.wa.gov. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the website. Or call 360-236-4700 if you think a health care provider has acted unprofessionally.
