Boom, boom for a week as JBLM crews train with 155mm howitzers

Artillery crews at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct a weeklong training with 155mm howitzers beginning Friday (Nov. 11).
Members of the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery will fire their weapons from two points on base during day, evening and nighttime hours.
The required training will begin about midnight Friday and continue through 5 p.m. Nov. 19, according to the JBLM Public Affairs Office.
Questions or comments can be directed to a JBLM hot line at 253-967-0852.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
