98 votes. That’s all that separates leader Roach from Edmonds as County Council count continues.

The election night lead Pierce County Council candidate Carolyn Edmonds had over state Sen. Pam Roach disappeared in the latest round of election results released Friday night.
Roach, a Republican from Sumner, is now 98 votes ahead of Edmonds with 59 percent of the ballots counted countywide. There is a 0.24 percent difference in the votes cast for the two candidates.
Edmonds, a Democrat from Tacoma, was 16 votes ahead following Thursday’s count.
An automatic hand recount is required if the difference remains less than 150 votes and less than .25 percent of votes cast for both candidates, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office.
Edmonds led Roach on election night by 922 votes. That lead continued to shrink as more ballots were counted.
In other races, County Council Chairman Doug Richardson, R-Lakewood, increased his lead over Democratic challenger Linda Farmer, also from Lakewood.
Richardson now leads Farmer by 475 votes — the largest lead he’s had so far.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments