Daylong rallies evolve into downtown Olympia protest

Rallies early Friday at Planned Parenthood and the Capitol Campus in Olympia morphed into an anti-Trump protest march throughout downtown Olympia Friday evening that blocked train tracks and disrupted traffic.
About 100 protesters marched to the Port of Olympia, and clogged Jefferson Avenue at State Avenue where they blocked train tracks.
By 6:15 p.m., part of the group was blocking the Fourth Avenue Bridge at the first roundabout on the city’s west side. Others had remained at the tracks. About 7 p.m. the group at the roundabout decided to rejoin the group at the tracks.
The protesters, some who had started demonstrating as early as noon at a Planned Parenthood rally then moved to the Capitol about 3:30 p.m., were chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and “Not my president.”
One sign read: “Electoral College can you hear us?”
A handful of people were covering their faces with bandanas. Some were carrying rainbow flags.
Laura Wohl, an Olympia Police Department spokeswoman, said that as of 6:30 p.m. the protest had been peaceful and no one had been arrested. Olympia Police tweeted warnings to avoid downtown because of blocked intersections.
She said Olympia Police would remain on the streets throughout the protest to make sure people stayed safe while expressing their First Amendment rights.
Comments