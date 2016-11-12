What’s Happening for Nov. 12

Saturday-Sunday
Spamalot: Local theater group, Standing Room Only, brings Monty Python’s “Spamalot” to the Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave. The show performs every weekend in November. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets at SROTheater.org or 856-67-STAGE
Saturday
NaNoWriMo Write Ins: Join other writers (middle school age and older) for dedicated writing time. Noon-5 p.m., with refreshments, at Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Santa’s arrival: At 10 a.m., Santa arrives at Forever 21 Court, Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Photos available through Dec. 24.
Nov. 13
McLane Creek salmon spawning: Salmon Stewards talk about the wild spawning chum salmon at the McLane Creek Nature Trail on Delphi Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy boots or shoes. Participants will meet at the covered shelter in the lower parking lot. Information, 360-754-3355 ext. 6857 or pearcea@co.thurston.wa.us. A Discover Pass is necessary. For information about how to purchase a $10 day pass or $30 annual pass, visit www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
Monday
Puget Sounders men’s chorus: Men wanted for caroling in the community. Chorus meets at 6:45 p.m. Mondays at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE in Olympia. Information: Bob Hart, 360-754-9397 or barbershopbob@comcast.net.
Nov. 17
Music of the West African kora: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on and demonstrate the kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Nov. 18
Providence Mother Joseph Care Center bazaar: The residents host their 25th annual event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 3333 Ensign Road, Olympia. Information: Penny Hyer, 360-493-4634.
Nov. 19
Fall Military Collectibles Show and Sale: The Olympic Flight Museum event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Olympia Regional Airport, 7637 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. This event features unusual or historic examples of field gear, uniforms, insignia and other military or aviation accessories. Patrons are invited to enter the museum during set-up hours at 8 a.m. for a $10 entrance fee. General admission is $5 per person, active duty and retired veterans are half price with valid id. Museum members and children 6 and under are free. Information: olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program where teens and elders bridge age barriers to form gratifying friendships, 11 a.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia, 98501. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Writing Workshop: Professor Sonya Dunning leads a session where participants are encouraged to bring a photo or other meaningful object to use as a writing prompt, and a favorite essay of fewer than 800 words, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tenino Timberland Library, 172 Central Avenue W. Information, t www.TRL.org
International Games Day: Noon-5 p.m., game-lovers of all ages are invited to come play new and classic games at the Lacey Timberland Library, located at 500 College Street SE. For more information, call the library at 360-491-3860 or visit TRL.org.
Learn to Meditate: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center will present a day course on eliminating stress, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience is needed. Cost is $25. For more information or to register call 360- 754-7787 or visit MeditateInOlympia.org. The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia..
