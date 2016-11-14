What’s Happening for Nov. 13

Sunday
McLane Creek salmon spawning: Salmon Stewards talk about the wild spawning chum salmon at the McLane Creek Nature Trail on Delphi Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy boots or shoes. Participants will meet at the covered shelter in the lower parking lot. Information, 360-754-3355 ext. 6857 or pearcea@co.thurston.wa.us. A Discover Pass is necessary. For information about how to purchase a $10 day pass or $30 annual pass, go to discoverpass.wa.gov.
Spamalot: South Sound theater group, Standing Room Only, brings Monty Python’s “Spamalot” to the Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave. The show performs every weekend in November. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.SROTheater.org or 856-67-STAGE
Monday
Puget Sounders men’s chorus: Men wanted in preparation for caroling in the community. Chorus meets at 6:45 p.m. Mondays at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE in Olympia. Information: Bob Hart, 360-754-9397 or barbershopbob@comcast.net.
Thursday
Music of the West African kora: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on and demonstrate the kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Friday
Providence Mother Joseph Care Center bazaar: Residents host their 25th annual event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3333 Ensign Road, Olympia. Information: Penny Hyer, 360-493-4634.
Saturday
Military gear: The Olympic Flight Museum event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Olympia Regional Airport, 7637 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. This event features unusual or historic examples of field gear, uniforms, insignia and other military or aviation accessories. Patrons are invited to enter the museum during set-up hours at 8 a.m. for a $10 entrance fee. General admission is $5 per person, active duty and retired veterans are half price with valid identification. Museum members and children 6 and younger are free. Information: olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program in which teens and elders bridge age barriers to form gratifying friendships, 11 a.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia, 98501. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Writing workshop: Central Washington University professor Sonya Dunning leads a session in which participants are encouraged to bring a photo or other meaningful object to use as a writing prompt, and a favorite essay of fewer than 800 words, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tenino Timberland Library, 172 Central Ave. W. Information, TRL.org.
International Games Day: From noon-5 p.m., game-lovers of all ages are invited to come play new and classic games at the Lacey Timberland Library, at 500 College Street SE. For more information, call the library at 360-491-3860 or go to TRL.org.
Learn to meditate: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center will present a day course on eliminating stress, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience is needed. Cost is $25. For more information or to register call 360-754-7787 or go to MeditateInOlympia.org. The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center at 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia.
