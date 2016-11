Approximately 500 runners turned out for the half-marathon along with the 10k and 5K and free kid's run at the annual Turn Back the Clock Run event Sunday at Rainier Vista Community Park in Lacey. Named in recognition of the seasonal ending of Daylight Saving Time and hosted by the Club Oly Road Runners, this year's race proceeds benefited high school cross country and track teams in Lacey, Olympia and Tumwater.