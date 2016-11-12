Furry (and not so furry) Felines Featured at Olympia Cat Show

Guest judge Erin Brown of Queensland, Australia, takes a look at "Cody," a two-year-old male Maine Coon owned by Connie Hazel of Portland, Oregon, during the first day of the The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The Maine Coon is considered the world's largest domestic breed of cat - averaging three feet long and 17 pounds - "but there are some Ragdolls that could give them a run for the money," Hazel said. Cody earned the Best of Division ribbon. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
"Federico Fellini," a 1-year-old male British shorthair owned by Marlena Mattingly of Seattle, peers out from his crate during the first day of the The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Cairo Elliott, 4, snuggles with his family's 10-month-old male Donskoy hairless cat, "Mister Wrinkles," during the first day of the The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Cairo is the son of Nicholas Elliott and Megan Duffy of Hillsboro, Oregon. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Guest judge Erin Brown of Queensland, Australia, is greeted with a nose touch by "Cody," a two-year-old male Maine Coon owned by Connie Hazel of Portland, Oregon, during the first day of the The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The Maine Coon is considered the world's largest domestic breed of cat - averaging three feet long and 17 pounds - "but there are some Ragdolls that could give them a run for the money," Hazel said. Cody earned the Best of Division ribbon. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com