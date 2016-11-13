Lacey resident and cornea donor remembered

As SightLife Family Services manager Rebecca Grosman looks on (right) Megan Eichhorn applies coffee grounds to the Floragrah likeness of her son Erinie Eichhorn Jr. as his longtime partner Megan Trubshaw and his father, Ernie Sr. await their turn during an event in his honor Sunday at Lacey's Jacob Smith House. A Lacey resident, he was killed in a Sept. 2015 auto accident in Aberdeen and had donated his corneas which were received by two women.