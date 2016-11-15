What’s Happening for Nov. 15

Thursday
Music of the West African kora: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on and demonstrate the kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
From Chavez to Maduro, Understanding Venezuela’s Growing Crisis: Don Share, professor emeritus at the University of Puget Sound, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. He will describe the history of the political regime established by Hugo Chavez after 1998 and the evolution since Chavez’s death in 2013.
Friday
Providence Mother Joseph Care Center bazaar: Residents host their 25th annual event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 3333 Ensign Road, Olympia. Information: Penny Hyer, 360-493-4634.
Saturday
Military gear: The Olympic Flight Museum event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Olympia Regional Airport, 7637 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. This event features unusual or historic examples of field gear, uniforms, insignia, and other military or aviation accessories. Patrons are invited to enter the museum during set-up starting at 8 a.m. for a $10 entrance fee. General admission is $5 per person, active duty and retired veterans are admitted at half price with valid identification. Museum members and children 6 and younger are free. olympicflightmuseum.com or 360-705-3925.
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program in which teens and elders bridge age barriers to form gratifying friendships, 11 a.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, 98501. 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Writing workshop: Central Washington University professor Sonya Dunning leads a session in which participants are encouraged to bring a photo or other meaningful object to use as a writing prompt and a favorite essay of fewer than 800 words, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tenino Timberland Library, 172 Central Ave. W. TRL.org.
International Games Day: From noon-5 p.m., game-lovers of all ages are invited to come play new and classic games at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Learn to meditate: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center will present a day course on eliminating stress, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience needed. $25. For more information or to register, call 360-754-7787 or go to MeditateInOlympia.org. The course will be held at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center at 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia.
Nov. 19-20
Saint Martin’s Abbey Oblate holiday bazaar: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and noon- 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Abbey’s guest dining room, on the first floor of Saint Martin’s University’s Old Main building, 5000 Abbey Way SE.
Nov. 25
“Tellebration”: Humorous stories, folktales and personal stories, told by the South Sound Story Guild players, 7 p.m., Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave., Olympia. For adults and kids who can listen like adults, $10 admission.
Comments